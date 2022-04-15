Hat Tricks Rally for OT Win

WATERTOWN, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (36-21-3, 105 pts) came from behind on Friday night to earn a 3-2 overtime win over the Watertown Wolves (43-12-4, 129 pts).

The Wolves started the scoring on Friday night with the first two goals of the game. Nolan Slachetka scored late in the first before Jimmy Lodge made it a 2-0 Watertown lead early in the second period.

After Lodge's goal, the Hat Tricks took command of the contest. Danbury launched 30 shots on goal over the second and third period, leading to two third-period goals.

Dmitry Kuznetsov scored his 33rd goal of the season to get Danbury on the board just under four minutes into the second period.

At the halfway point of the third, Phil Bronner (2) scored his second goal in as many nights to bring the Hat Tricks level. On Bronner's goal, Kuznetsov picked up an assist for his second point of the game.

Kuznetsov continued his strong night after the Hat Tricks killed a penalty in overtime. The Hat Tricks forward took a puck down the right wing and ripped it past Watertown netminder Alex Beukeboom with nine seconds left in overtime to win the game for Danbury.

Friday's win is Danbury's first at Watertown this season. In their previous seven contests, the Hat Tricks recorded just two points.

Danbury wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against the Delaware Thunder.

