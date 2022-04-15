Columbus Locks Up Two Seed

Port Huron - Tonight was a massive game for the River Dragons because, with a win, they would lock up the two seed and get a crucial first-round bye. As for the Prowlers being locked into the six seed, they gave some key players needed rest. The home team has dominated in this season's series, with the River Dragons winning all of the games in Columbus and the Prowlers only dropping one game in Port Huron.

The story of the 1st period was special teams. The River Dragons were able to capitalize on one of their PP opportunities, and the Prowlers were unable to convert on any of their PPs during the period. With around ten minutes remaining in the period, the former Prowler Austin Daae was able to fire a rebound past Cory Simons to give the River Dragons the 1-0 lead. At the end of the period, the Prowlers took a penalty, and the River Dragons would start the 2nd period on the man advantage.

The Prowlers came out strong in the 2nd period tying the game a little over two minutes into the period. It was a great play in the d-zone by Zachary Frescura when he was then able to make a beautiful saucer pass to Stavros Soilis, who deflected it past MacBurnie to tie the game at one. The River Dragons regained momentum finding the back of the net twice in the period giving them a 3-1 lead and only one period away from locking up the two seed and the first-round bye in the playoffs.

The River Dragons kept it very simple in the third period to ensure they got the win and locked up the two seed for the playoffs. That was the clever play as it led to a River Dragons win and a first-round bye. The regular-season finale will be tomorrow at 6pm.

