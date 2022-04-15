Hat Tricks Play Final Road Game of Regular Season

April 15, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (35-21-3, 103 pts) travel to take on the league-leading Watertown Wolves (43-12-3, 128 pts) on Friday night.

Danbury enters after a 3-1 win over the Carolina Thunderbirds at home on Thursday. Pete Di Salvo made 33 saves in net for Danbury and two power-play goals led the Hat Tricks over the Thunderbirds.

In the penultimate regular-season game on Friday, Danbury will enter with a .582 win-percentage. The Hat Tricks remain ahead of fourth-place Binghamton (.515) and fifth-place Carolina (.511).

Danbury has all but guaranteed a spot in the top-three teams of the regular season. There is still a chance the Hat Tricks can move up to second-place, but all signs point toward a third-place finish and the chance to pick an opponent in the first round.

Puck drop on Friday is at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on the Wolves YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.