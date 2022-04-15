Hat Tricks Fly Past Thunderbirds

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (35-21-3, 103 pts) skated to a 3-1 win over the Carolina Thunderbirds (21-24-5, 92 pts) on Thursday night.

Johnny Macdonald started the scoring for the Hat Tricks on Thursday with his sixth of the season at 13:53 of the first period and Danbury never relinquished the lead after that. The rookie defenseman notched his 30th point of the season with the opening-tally.

Danbury added to its lead just a few moments later on the power play with Dustin Jesseau's 21st of the year.

In the third, Danbury had to kill multiple penalties and were able to do so with Pete Di Salvo in net.

Di Salvo made 33 saves in his ninth win of the year and picked up his fifth assist of the season on Jesseau's goal.

Late in the third, Danbury converted on a power play again as Phil Bronner scored his first of the season.

Danbury held on to finish the third and to hold a firm grasp on third-place in the FPHL standings.

The Hat Tricks travel to Watertown on Friday before hosting the Thunder on Saturday to finish the regular season.

