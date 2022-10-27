Hat Tricks Partner with FanSaves and Tixr

October 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks have partnered with FanSaves, a digital coupon platform that gives fans free access to discounts and deals from the team's sponsors.

"We are excited to partner with FanSaves - adding this technology to our game experience is a huge plus for our fans and sponsors. Already, just one weekend in, I can see how much more efficient this process is. We are going to keep adding to it and the fans are going to reap the rewards" said Danbury Hat Tricks, President Herm Sorcher.

The Hat Tricks join over 60 organizations across North America who are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform which offers fans thousands of deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

"At FanSaves, we're so excited to be partnered with the Danbury Hat Tricks so that we can help their fans and their season ticket holders connect with local businesses who sponsor the team all year long. Even on non-game days and in the off-season, people can get awesome deals just for being a fan" said FanSaves CEO, Shannon Ferguson.

As the impacts of technology continue to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the Hat Tricks are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while also promoting local shopping, as well as activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

Fans, locals and visitors to the area can sign up for a free account at www.fansaves.com. They can then follow the Hat Tricks FanPage and immediately receive free access to tons of great, local deals. Season ticket holders can unlock even better deals with their Exclusive Access code, which they will receive through correspondence from the team.

HAT TRICKS HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST 10/29

Saturday, Oct. 29th is the Hat Tricks Halloween Costume Contest! Show off your spook-tacular Halloween costume during first intermission of Danbury's game against the Binghamton Black Bears and you'll be eligible to win some incredible prizes!

GRAND PRIZE: XBOX/GIFT CARD- YOUR CHOICE!

Contest is open to all kids ages 4-15. Sign up here and be entered for your chance to win!

All entrants will receive complimentary tickets to the game!

DANBURY, CT- Danbury Ice Arena, home of the Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), today announced a multi-year ticketing and sponsorship deal with Tixr, a global experiential commerce leader. The partnership announcement names the Tixr as the hockey team and arena's Official Ticketing and sponsor partner.

"We're always looking for ways to improve the experience for all of our Hat Tricks fans, which attracted us to Tixr-a company that's really innovating in the space," said Herm Sorcher, President, Hat Tricks Organization. "Just like the upgrades we are always making for our fans at the arena, Tixr's new and fresh take on ticketing will help us engage fans in a positive way even before they enter the building."

"I've seen first hand the rapid shift in fan engagement to the digital world. Entire leagues are going DTC and tapping into digital platforms like never before. Tixr brings the industry the first modern and innovative commerce engine that bridges the fan journey from digital engagement to the live experience" said Nate Liberman Tixr Head of Sports who leads the company's growth in sports. "What gets me most excited isn't what we've accomplished in the past year, but all the innovation we will bring to the Hat Tricks and sports industry at large in the years to come."

Based in Santa Monica, California, Tixr came on the scene in 2013 with a flexible technology stack that empowers sports properties to sell beyond the ticket. The company now services 500 of the most respected live entertainment brands in 40 countries including more than 20 major sports facilities, teams, leagues and events not limited to LIV Golf, Acura Long Beach Grand Prix, Riot Games, Professional Pickleball Association Tour, Fan Controlled Football, and Bell Bank Park (Mesa, AZ).

"At Tixr we are always on the lookout for forward-thinking partners who are looking to upgrade from the old world of legacy ticketing and bring their business into the modern, mobile-friendly era," said Patrick Bradley Tixr's Chief Revenue Officer, who has worked closely with the Danbury Ice Arena team. "Fan purchase behavior has also changed in recent years, and we're excited for Danbury Hat Tricks and Ice Arena to have a brand-friendly, seamless interface to offer more products and experiences and give fans a better way to buy tickets."

After last week's two-game sweep against the Delaware Thunder to open the season, the Hat Tricks head into another two-game home series against the Binghamton Black Bears. Find the full schedule and get tickets on Tixr.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.