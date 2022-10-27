River Dragons Add Firepower with Jmaeff

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons added high-scoring forward Alexander Jmaeff today in a trade with the Watertown Wolves.

Last season, the 28-year-old Creston, BC native finished fifth in FPHL in goals (48) and points (91) and helped lead Watertown to the Commissioner's Cup over Columbus. Jmaeff also won the ACHA Men's Ice Hockey Championship with the University of Central Oklahoma in 2017, leading the team in goals with 26 and tying for the team lead in points with 46.

The River Dragons also signed forwards Ryan Gil and Jacob Kelly to contracts today as well, bolstering the forward unit even further.

Gil, 24, hails from Huntington Beach, CA and won the 2019 SJHL Championship with the Battlefords North Stars. He was also named a WSHL Playoffs All-Star in 2018 with the Long Beach Bombers.

Kelly played last season in Germany after finishing his junior career, recording 34 points in just 19 games in the German Fourth Division. Kelly was also named the NOJHL's Most Improved Player in 2018.

The River Dragons return to action this weekend against the Sea Wolves in Mississippi on Friday and Saturday night. Both games start at 8:05 pm with radio coverage on 106.9 Rocks and the River Dragons radio network. Video coverage of the games can be found on the team's YouTube channel and on Beam TV Channel 7.

