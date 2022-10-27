Prowlers and Rockers Tangle Again

The Port Huron Prowlers will renew their rivalry with the Motor City Rockers for a home-and-home series on Oct. 28 and 29. The two squads each took four out of a possible six points in separate series last weekend and are the top two teams in the Continental Division. Saturday's contest in Port Huron will be Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer Night featuring fundraisers for breast cancer research including a 50/50 raffle and postgame jersey auction.

The Prowlers come in after taking four of a possible six points in a home series with the Carolina Thunderbirds. After a 4-3 win on Oct. 21, Port Huron fell 5-4 in overtime on Oct. 22. Danick Rodrigue started both games and made 53 saves throughout the weekend. Tucker Scantlebury made his FPHL debut and scored once in each game including the game-winner on Friday. The Joe Deveny-Evan Foley-Larri Vartiainen line stayed hot with eight combined points. The Prowlers sit atop the Continental Division with a 3-1-1 record and 10 points.

Motor City took a trip to Watertown over the weekend and also took four of a possible six points after watching the defending champs raise their banner. The Rockers took a 1-0 overtime loss on Oct. 21 but bounced back with a wild 7-6 win on Oct. 22. Trevor Babin made 36 saves in Friday's goaltender duel and started Saturday's affair but was ejected following a first-period melee that involved everyone on the ice aside from Wolves' netminder Greg Hussey. Travis Ridgen came in and picked up the win, his first in the FPHL. Roman Gaudet and Josh Colten each had a goal and two assists with Colten's tally being the game-winner with under four minutes to go. Motor City is 2-2-1 with seven points and sits second in the Continental.

Season Series (Prowlers lead 2-1)

Oct. 13 @ Motor City: Prowlers 3, Rockers 2

Oct. 14 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 7, Rockers 3

Oct. 15 @ Port Huron: Rockers 2, Prowlers 1

Last Meeting

In the final game of a three-game series on opening weekend, the Rockers got their first win as a franchise with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory at McMorran Place on Oct. 15. Ross Bartlett scored the game-winner in the second period. A scrum after the contest included Bartlett tossing Port Huron defenseman Frank Schumacher's stick into the seats led to one-game suspensions for him and Prowlers Alex Johnson and Sam Marit. All suspensions have been served and all three will be available this weekend.

Players to Watch

Prowlers - Joe Deveny (F) - Deveny beat his former teammate with the Delaware Thunder, Trevor Babin, three times and has continued that scoring pace with a team-leading five goals through five games.

Rockers - Brad Reitter (F) - Reitter had three points in the opening weekend series with the Prowlers and, with two assists in his last game, is at a point-per-game pace with a team-high five.

Stat Central

Four of the first five games for both teams have been decided by one goal...Alex Johnson's (PHP) five assists rank second amongst FPHL defensemen...Despite being ejected in the first period of his team's last game, Trevor Babin (MCR) leads FPHL goalies in minutes played with 257:32

Series Schedule

Oct. 28, 7:30 PM at Big Boy Arena (Fraser, MI)

Oct. 29, 7:05 PM at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI) Taking A Shot at Breast Cancer Night

