River Dragons Sweep Weekend Set in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY - The Columbus River Dragons swept the Elmira Mammoth in a two-game weekend set to open the FPHL season. Columbus won 6-2 on Friday night and 7-2 on Saturday night.

Alex Storjohann carried the hottest stick this weekend, scoring four times in the two games and adding an assist for five points. River Dragons assistant captain Austin Daae also recorded a five-point weekend on a goal and four assists.

In all, 15 different River Dragons posted at least a point on the weekend.

Both goaltenders recorded wins as well, with Brendan Colgan stopping 24 shots for the win on Friday and Bailey MacBurnie stopping 29-of-30 shots faced before leaving with just 1:08 remaining in regulation. Colgan finished the contest for Columbus.

Up next the River Dragons travel to Mississippi to face the Sea Wolves on Friday and Saturday night. Both games start at 8:05 pm ET.

