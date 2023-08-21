Hat Tricks Mascot Name Reveal Event Just Two Days Away

The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that the team will host a mascot name reveal event at the Gallo Family Restaurant this Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m.

The celebration will feature the long-awaited name reveal of the Hat Tricks' rabbit mascot.

The Hat Tricks encourage all fans to come out for an action-packed evening at Gallo Family Restaurant (116 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810) located at the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham in Danbury.

All attendees will receive their first beverage on the Hat Tricks! Additionally, Gallo will have pizza specials throughout the night.

To RSVP, email Herm Sorcher (herm@danburyhattricks.com)

2023-24 Season Tickets Still Available!

The 2023-24 season is right around the corner and season ticket packages are still available for purchase!

Full-season tickets are available for $325 for adults, $260 for Seniors/Veterans and $225 for Kids. The team is also offering undated 15-packs for $190 and 10-packs for $135.

Catch all the thrilling action-packed Danbury hockey with NHL prospects and collegiate stars from the professionals of the FPHL and futures of the NAHL and NA3.

Depending on the type of package, fans can save almost 30% off the ticket price and will receive an added value benefit package that includes FREE PARKING and season passes to the Danbury NAHL/NA3 Hat Tricks.

The Danbury Hat Tricks Multi-Pass Season Ticket offers unmatched access to 84 home games played by the three Hat Tricks teams within the Federal Prospects Hockey League, North American Hockey League, and North American 3 Hockey League.

The Hat Tricks drop the puck on the new season on Friday, Oct 13 at Watertown. The team then returns home to the Danbury Ice Arena, the next night for the banner raising as they take on the Wolves in a 7 p.m. start on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Individual tickets are scheduled to go on sale in September. For the upcoming season, individual games are $16 with Seniors/Veterans/Kids at $12.

To purchase your season ticket plan, contact Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com or call directly at 973-713-7547.

