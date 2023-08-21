Austin Thompson Set for Return to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce to the re-signing of forward, Austin Thompson, for the 2023-24 season. The former rookie from Leamington, Ontario will once again look to provide the Black Bears with scoring depth this upcoming season.

In his 49 regular season games last season, Thompson provided the Black Bears with 29 goals and 27 assists, averaging just over a point per game. The young star was tied for 1st on the team in power play goals with 10 and was able to score three game-winning goals as well. His five-point night against the Delaware Thunder on April 7th was the highest of his young career.

During last year's playoff run, Thompson appeared in four of the five games. He recorded two goals and two assists, again, averaging a point per game.

