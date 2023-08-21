Prowlers Sign Dalton Young

The Port Huron Prowlers have signed defenseman Dalton Young for the upcoming season. This will be Young's second stint in Port Huron.

"Young is one of the most naturally skilled and talented hockey players to come through our league," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He has taken some time off since playing in the SPHL, but he has a renewed energy for the game and is excited about playing again. When you have the opportunity to add someone with his passion for the game and hockey resume, you have to give it a chance. I'm hopeful that we can get him back where he needs to be to not just be the great hockey player he is capable of, but become an even better person. The addition of Young on the back end might very well make us the deepest team defensively that this league has seen. It's an exciting time to be a Prowlers fan!"

The 30-year-old last played in 2021-22 when he split time between the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL. He put up 22 points in 38 games and four of his eight goals came on the power play.

Young played the two seasons prior with the Prowlers, totaling 31 points in 56 games from the blue line. He played his junior hockey with the Saginaw Spirit where he had 69 points in 170 games over three OHL seasons from 2010-13.

"I'm excited the coaches in Port Huron are giving me another opportunity," Young said. "I can't wait to play again and I plan to make the best of it."

Young and the Prowlers hit the ice on Oct. 20 against the Motor City Rockers and season ticket packages are still available! To become a season ticket member and get exclusive benefits, visit https://www.phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

