Motor City Rockers Announce Partnership with Meijer

August 21, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







MOTOR CITY - The Motor City Rockers today announced that corporate partner Meijer will serve as the club's new Media, Party Suite, and Autism Awareness night sponsor. Meijer gift certificates will also be a featured prize during the 2nd intermission chuck-a-puck contest at Rockers home games.

"We are thankful and proud to partner with an organization like Meijer that not only is an iconic brand in the metro-Detroit area but also aligns with our focus on community and customer service," said Scott Brand, Team President for the Motor City Rockers.

In partnership with Meijer, specialty jerseys will be created for Autism Awareness Night. The Rockers will wear these jerseys during the game and offer them for purchase to fans once the game is completed. Follow Rockers social media for updates on the jersey design and purchase options.

"Meijer invests in the communities we serve, and we're pleased to begin this partnership with the Motor City Rockers, which is helping to grow local athletic talent here in Michigan," said Meijer East Detroit Market Director Raed Kildani. "We look forward to working together to continue supporting the community and bringing joy to local families."

The 56-game 2023-24 schedule has been announced with the home opener versus the Blue Ridge Bobcats set for Fri., Oct. 27, 2023 at Big Boy Arena (34400 Utica Rd., Fraser, Mich.). Season tickets are on sale now with exclusive benefits for season ticket holders including reserved seating, ticket savings over box office pricing, VIP early access, merchandise discounts, concession offers, promotional gifts and much more. Packages start at $350 with special pricing for children, seniors, and military.

For more information, season ticket sales, full schedule, and corporate partnership opportunities, visit http://www.rockershockey.com.

