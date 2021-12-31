Hat Tricks Lose First of Three in Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Danbury Hat Tricks (14-5-2, 41 pts) fell 6-3 to the Carolina Thunderbirds (10-8-1, 29 pts).

The Hat Tricks got off to a slow start, allowing the first two goals of the game. Danbury fought back late in the first with two Jonny Ruiz goals.

He scored his team-leading 19th and 20th goals, including his league-leading seventh power-play goal late in the period.

After clawing back to tie the game after 20 minutes, Danbury allowed four goals in a 4:33 stretch of the second.

Forward Dmitry Kuznetsov kept his team-lead in points with assists on both of Ruiz's goals and on newcomer Tim Perks' first goal of the season. He now has 34 points this season.

In the third period, Danbury was able to keep Carolina off the scoresheet, but could only muster the one goal from Perks.

Both teams are back in action on Saturday for a 6:05 puck-drop in Winston-Salem.

