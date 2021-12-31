Hat Tricks Begin Three-Game Set in Carolina Tonight

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Danbury Hat Tricks (14-4-2, 41, pts) travel to North Carolina to begin a three-game set with the Carolina Thunderbirds (9-8-1, 26 pts).

The Hat Tricks have two of the league's top-four scorers in Dmitry Kuznetsov and Jonny Ruiz. Kuznetsov's 31 points are the third-most in the league and his 19 goals are second in the FPHL.

Ruiz had held the team-lead in points and goals most of the season until Wednesday's loss to Binghamton when Kuznetsov scored a hat trick and recorded four points.

Ruiz is just one behind Kuznetsov in both categories, scoring 18 goals and 30 points this season. He is third in the FPHL in goals and fourth in points.

Danbury has dropped two-straight games after winning nine-in-a-row. On Friday, they begin three-straight games against Carolina.

After this three-game set, the Hat Tricks will have a 10-day layoff before hosting the Watertown Wolves on January 13th.

Friday's game can be seen on the Thunderbirds' YouTube channel and puck drop is at 7:35.

