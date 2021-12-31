Black Bears Fall to Watertown, 4-3

Binghamton Black Bears defenseman Erik Oganezov

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears were unable to hold onto a third-period lead in a 4-3 loss to the visiting Watertown Wolves on Friday night in front of 3,015 inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

After no scoring in the first, Tom Tracy gave Watertown a 1-0 lead at 4:29 of the second frame. Tracy took a trailing pass and sent a wrister by goaltender Owen Liskiewicz for his first of the year. Assists were given to Nolan Slachetka and Justin Laporte.

Tyler Gjurich tied the game at one on the power play. Gjurich took a pass from Geno DeAngelo and blasted a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Breandan Colgan. The goal was Gjurich's seventh of the year from DeAngelo and Nikita Ivashkin at 8:09 of the second to tie the game 1-1.

Gjurich helped set up the go-ahead goal later in the second for a 2-1 lead. The puck was knocked away from Gjurich and Erik Oganezov snapped a shot through traffic that beat Colgan for the one-goal lead. The goal was Oganezov's third of the year from Sam Holeczy and Gjurich at 15:47 of period two.

Justin MacDonald tied the game on a tip in front of the net with 1:01 left in the second. Alexander Jmaeff set up MacDonald for his 19th of the year with the secondary assist going to Larry Yellowknee and the game was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, Brett Maracle scored a breakaway goal to give Binghamton a 3-2 lead. The goal was Maracle's second of the year from Oganezov and came 5:31 into the third.

Jmaeff tied the game at 10:10 of the third period on a wrist shot from the left circle and Nolan Slachetka gave the Wolves the lead with 6:20 left in the game in the eventual win.

The Black Bears return home next Friday and Saturday against Port Huron at 7 p.m. Friday is "Operation Sellout Night" with $8 tickets. On Saturday, come enjoy live music and happy hour drink specials starting at 5:30 p.m. until puck drop.

