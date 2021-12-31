Dimmitt, Grebennikov Return to the Lineup Ahead of New Year's Eve Game

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have made several roster moves leading up to tonight's game against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Cameron Dimmitt returns to the Carolina lineup for the first time since December 18th. Dimmitt had been in and out of the lineup with a lower body injury sustained in early November against Watertown. Through five games this season, Dimmitt has two goals and an assist. He is expected to slot in on the top line with Gus Ford and John Buttitta.

Dimmitt is an FPHL veteran with 159 games played since 2016. In that time, he has scored 57 goals and 77 assists for 134 points. In 2018, Dimmitt won the Commissioner's Cup as a member of the Watertown Wolves.

Carolina has also signed goaltender Logan Halladay. A product of the United States Hockey League (USHL), Halladay spent time with the Bloomington Thunder and Tri-City Storm. In 2017, he was awarded the USHL's Curt Hammer Gentleman of the Year Award. He also played NCAA D1 hockey at Merrimack College and D3 at the Milwaukee School of Engineering. In 36 games with Milwaukee, Halladay posted a 2.40 GAA and .924 SV%.

Viktor Grebennikov also returns to the lineup after missing three games due to a leg injury. Grebennikov has three goals and six points for nine assists so far this season.

In the first of three games against Danbury this weekend, tonight's puck drop is scheduled for 7:35pm.

