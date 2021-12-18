Hat Tricks Look to Extend Streak, Sweep Prowlers

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (12-3-1, 34 pts) conclude their three-game series with the Port Huron Prowlers (6-8-2, 19 pts) on Saturday night.

The Hat Tricks have won seven-consecutive games heading into Saturday's series finale with Port Huron.

Captain Jonny Ruiz has led the way, notching 26 points so far this season. On Friday, Ruiz scored his team-leading 15th goal of the year as part of a three-goal comeback in the third period.

The Hat Tricks entered the final period down by three goals, but roared back to force overtime. Danbury eventually won the game in a shootout to extend its winning streak.

Saturday night is Youth Sports Night at Danbury Arena. All athletes 14-and-under receive free admission and a 10-credit arcade card. Sign up for Youth Sports Night below.

Tickets are available below as well. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and the game can be streamed on the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

