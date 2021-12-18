Hat Tricks Extend Win Streak to Eight, Sweep Prowlers

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (13-3-1, 37 pts) extended their win-streak to eight, beating the Port Huron Prowlers (6-9-2, 19 pts) 5-1 on Saturday.

After 24 total goals in the first two games of the series, Saturday's game entered the final five minutes of the second period scoreless.

With 4:01 left, Garrett Gallagher forced a turnover in the neutral zone and sent Steve and Tom Mele on a two-on-one rush.

Steve Mele passed across to Tom Mele, who didn't get all of his shot, but snuck it past goaltender Greg Harney to give the Hat Tricks the lead.

Alex Johnson answered for Port Huron 3:01 later, the only goal Brian Wilson allowed in the game.

Wilson finished with 26 saves on the night and has won all five starts he's made in a Hat Tricks uniform.

The third period began scoreless, but a Johnny Macdonald goal 1:50 in started a stretch of four-straight for the Hat Tricks.

Cory Anderson followed Macdonald by scoring two-straight goals, his second-consecutive two-goal night. Anderson has 13 total goals on the season and added an assist on Macdonald's goal.

Adam Dauda concluded the scoring with his first in a Hat Tricks uniform, icing the game with 60 seconds left.

Saturday was the first game all season that forward Jonny Ruiz did not record a point.

The Hat Tricks now have the most points in the league, but sit in second place behind Watertown based on points-percentage.

Danbury finishes off its seven-game homestand on Thursday when it hosts the Delaware Thunder at 7 p.m.

