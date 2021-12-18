Black Bears Fall to Watertown, 8-3

December 18, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release









Binghamton Black Bears Teddy Bear Toss

(Binghamton Black Bears) Binghamton Black Bears Teddy Bear Toss(Binghamton Black Bears)

BINGHAMTON - Tyler Gjurich scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal for the Binghamton Black Bears on Saturday night in an 8-3 loss to the visiting Watertown Wolves.

Tyler Gjurich opened the scoring for the Teddy Bear Toss to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead at 10:24 of the first period. The puck bounced to Gjurich on the side of the crease, and he slapped in his second of the season with assists from Sam Holeczy and Thomas Aldworth.

Watertown responded with back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead. Cole McKechney scored at 13:32 of the first to tie the game at one. Johnny Bonta and Colin Chmelka were given the assists on McKechney's seventh of the year.

McKechney scored again late in the first to give the Wolves a 2-1 lead. Troy Taylor set up McKechney on the side of the net for his second of the period. Chmelka collected the secondary assist and Watertown took the one-goal lead into the intermission.

It was all Watertown in the second period as Alexander Jmaeff scored back-to-back goals for a 4-1 Wolves lead. Jimmy Lodge and Justin MacDonald helped Jmaeff score his first of the period at 6:24 for a two-goal lead. Jmaeff's second goal came 10:00 into the second with assists from Josh Labelle and Rocco DiCostanzo for the three-goal lead.

MacDonald added to the lead at 14:36 of the second as he picked up a rebound on the left side of the net and fired a wrist shot just under the cross bar. The goal was his 12th of the year to give the Wolves a 5-1 lead after two periods.

Binghamton scored twice in the third period courtesy of Sam Holeczy and Bret Parker in the loss.

The Black Bears return home after Christmas on December 27 against Delaware, December 29 against Danbury, and New Year's Eve against Watertown.

