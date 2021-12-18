Binghamton Bests Delaware 5-2

Harrington DE: The Black Bears came to Harrington looking to stay hot against the Thunder. It was Mike Cosentino vs Joe Sheppard in net. The first 10 minutes was a feeling out process as both teams were in dump and chase mode. Finally, after 10 minutes Geno DeAngelo was able to bury a shot over Mike Cosentino. Just under 3 minutes later Josh Newberg scored and made it 2-0 to end the first period. We went into the first break with a 2 goal Black Bear lead.

Binghamton kept up the pressure and was able to pot the third goal of the game. Nikita Ivashkin scored on a breakaway and got Mike Cosentino pulled from the game. Trevor Babin came into the contest to try and settle things down. Just under a minute later, JC Moritz scored his first of the season on a snipe from the circle. Nikita Ivashkin would score short-handed and put Delaware in a tough spot to come back taking a 4-1 lead to the break.

The third period each team traded goals, Tyler Gjurich and Brandon Lucchesi scored the third period goals. The final was 5-2 in Harrington, Binghamton is back in action tomorrow night against Watertown, Delaware is off.

