Hat Tricks Look for First Win of Trip

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Danbury Hat Tricks (14-5-2, 41 pts) and Carolina Thunderbirds (10-8-1, 29 pts) play the middle-game of a three-game set on New Year's Day.

In the first game of the series, Carolina's four-goal second period was too much for Danbury to overcome and the Thunderbirds won 6-3.

Saturday's game will be the fourth game in Winston-Salem between the two teams. Over the first three games, Carolina has two regulation-wins while Danbury has an overtime win.

Danbury continues to be led by a two-headed monster on offense. Jonny Ruiz and Dmitry Kuznetsov have combined for 66 points this season. Kuznetsov now has 10 points over his last three games, while Ruiz scored twice on Friday.

Danbury is 4-4-2 on the road this season. After Sunday's game in Carolina, the Hat Tricks will have a 10-day layoff before returning home to face the Watertown Wolves on January 13th.

Saturday's game begins at 6:05 and can be seen on the Thunderbirds' YouTube channel.

