Marker Leads Thunder to First Win

January 1, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Harrington De: The Delaware Thunder were looking for win number one at home against the Binghamton Black Bears! It was Trevor Babin and Owen Liskiewicz. Delaware knew they would need to get off to a good start to beat the high octane Black Bears. The early part of the game was a feeling-out contest with both teams playing good defensive hockey. Alex Basey was the first to break through on a rebound in front that he slid five-hole to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Tyler Gjurich responded right back for Binghamton on the power-play to make it 1-1. Ryan Marker got his first of the night just 30 seconds later to give Delaware a 2-1 lead heading into period 2.

Ryan Marker started the second where he left off the first burying a beautiful goal. He would then add his hat-trick goal to make it 4-1 Delaware. Delaware continued to dominate the second period with a power-play goal from Brandon Lucchesi. Ryan Marker capped off the second with another beauty to make it 6-1 going into the final frame.

The third period started shaky for Delaware with an early Black Bears goal scored by Nikita Ivashkin. Five minutes later, just after time 10-minute mark Yianni Liarakos potted a power-play goal to make it 7-2 and put the game away. Josh Newberg scored to cut into the lead, but it didn't get any closer than 7-3 and Delaware came away with their first win of the year!

