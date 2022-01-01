Thunder Take Down Black Bears, 7-3

DELAWARE - The Binghamton Black Bears were defeated by the Delaware Thunder on Saturday night inside The Fairgrounds, 7-3.

Alex Basey gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead 11:38 into the game. Basey stepped up and fired a shot through traffic that beat goaltender Owen Liskiewicz. Despite the net coming off the pegs, the goal counted with assists from Michael Swiderski and Artem Alekhin.

Binghamton answered back to tie the game on the power play. Tyler Gjurich intercepted a clearing attempt just inside the blue line and stepped up letting a slap shot go that sailed by goaltender Trevor Babin at 14:51 of the opening period. Erik Oganezov and Josh Newberg were credited with the assists in Gjurich's eighth of the year.

The game wasn't tied long as Ryan Marker scored his 13th of the year just 16 seconds later to regain the lead for the Thunder. Markers shot went high on Liskiewicz with the lone assist going to Yianni Liarakos at 15:10 of the first frame. Binghamton trailed after one period, 2-1, despite outshooting the Thunder 20-11.

Marker scored three more in the second period to give Delaware a big lead. The star forward put goals in at the 3:41 and 8:51 point of the second for a 4-1 lead. Assists on both goals were given to Yianni Liarakos, Basey, Dan Cangelosi, and Nicholas McNally.

After a five-minute major penalty was called on Binghamton, Brandon Lucchesi put the Thunder up 5-1. The goal came 12:22 into the second period for a 5-1 lead wit assists from Cangelosi and Marker.

Marker added to the lead with his fourth of the game at 17:26 of the second. JC Moritz and Liarakos collected the assists and Binghamton trailed 6-1 after 40 minutes.

Nikita Ivashkin and Newberg each scored in the third period in the 7-3 loss.

