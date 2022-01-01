Hat Tricks Drop Contest in Carolina

January 1, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Danbury Hat Tricks (14-6-2, 41 pts) struggles on the road continue as they surrender Saturday's game 6-2 to the Carolina Thunderbirds (11-8-1, 32 pts).

The Hat Tricks fell behind early once again in Saturday's loss. Carolina scored the first three goals of the game, taking a three-goal lead at the 11:23 mark of the second period.

"We can't keep falling behind early in games," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "We're putting ourselves in bad situations too often."

Danbury answered at 17:28 with Tim Perks' second goal in two games as a Hat Trick. Tyler Davis and Dustin Jesseau assisted, but Danbury couldn't keep its momentum.

Carolina answered quickly to take a commanding three-goal lead again with Gus Ford scoring at 19:06 of the second.

Late in the third, Jonny Ruiz added to his team-leading goal total, scoring his 21st of the year from Cullen Bonnel and Brice French.

The teams will finish off a three-game set on Sunday at 4:05.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.