Hat Tricks Head to Binghamton on Friday Night

January 14, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (15-7-2, 43 pts) travel to New York to take on the Binghamton Black Bears (12-11-0, 35 pts) on Friday night.

The two teams kick off a back-to-back home-and-home set with their third meeting this season. The first two have come in Binghamton with each team winning one game.

The Hat Tricks dropped a game on Thursday night 5-3 at home to Watertown, while Binghamton has not played since a Jan. 8th win over Port Huron.

Danbury is led by Jonny Ruiz and Dmitry Kuznetsov, who each recorded a point on Thursday and remain tied for the team-lead with 36 points each.

The Black Bears have the league's top scorer, Nikita Ivashkin, who has found twine 29 times in 23 games this season.

Danbury will be looking to get back on track after losing five of its last six games. The Hat Tricks and Black Bears will return to Danbury to wrap up their two-game set on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022

Hat Tricks Head to Binghamton on Friday Night - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.