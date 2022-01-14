Hat Tricks Fall on the Road

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (15-8-2, 43 pts) couldn't muster enough offense on Friday night as they dropped the first half of a home-and-home to the Binghamton Black Bears (13-11-0, 38 pts) 8-3.

Binghamton commanded the game from the start, scoring the first eight goals of the game. The Black Bears started the scoring with two goals in 23 seconds, the first of which came six minutes into the game.

The Black Bears scored four in the first period and four in the second period before Danbury finally got on the board with two quick goals starting 16:13 of the second.

Kodiak Whiteduck scored the first of three-straight Hat Tricks goals, assisted by Tobias Odjick and Brice French.

Odjick assisted on all three of those goals. Gordy Bonnel tallied the second 32 seconds after Whiteduck's goal, while Nicola Levesque buried the third score for Danbury.

Jonny Ruiz tallied two assists as well in the defeat on Friday.

Both teams finish off their home-and-home at Danbury Arena on Saturday night at 7.

