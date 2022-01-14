Weekend Preview

When playing at McMorran Place, the Prowlers have been a dominant force. Over the next couple of months, you will get a lot of games to see the Prowlers in action. This weekend the Prowlers will take on the River Dragons and look to steady the ship. The River Dragons are coming into this game playing very well, with the Prowlers looking to slow them down a bit. The last time these two teams played, the River Dragons won all three games to put them ahead in the season series so far, but back in November, when these teams played at McMorran, the Prowlers won both games.

This weekend, players to watch for the Prowlers include former league MVP, Branden Parkhouse. Parkhouse should provide a jolt to the offense this weekend and has powerful chemistry with linemate Matt Graham. Another player to watch is Dalton Jay, who is top 5 in league with 39 points this season.

Fans Friday night's game is Motherson night, and the first 250 fans in attendance will win a giveaway. Make sure you come out tonight and every game this weekend to cheer on your Prowlers. This weekend, all the games should be closely contested and will promise to contain a lot of physical back and forth hockey. If you are interested in coming to tonight's game, you can contact the McMorran Box Office or go to the link on our website. We can't wait to see Prowlers Nation this weekend.

