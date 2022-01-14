Bartlett, Hathaway, Caffrey Join Thunderbirds in Delaware

January 14, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds have signed forward Ross Bartlett along with goaltenders Ben Hathaway and Jacob Caffrey.

Hathaway begins his second stint as an FPHL emergency backup goaltender, having backed up for Carolina on December 29th and for Danbury on New Year's Eve.

Bartlett comes to Carolina via Elmira College. The Fort Myers, FL native also skated in 94 games between Ogden and Oklahoma City in the Western States Hockey League (WSHL). In 2018, Bartlett tallied 104 points (41 goals, 63 assists) for the Ogden Mustangs. That pace led his team, and was good enough for 11th in the WSHL.

Jacob Caffrey joins Carolina with 56 games between the SPHL and FPHL. He was a member of the 2021 Columbus River Dragons, with whom he won the Ignite Cup. While playing with Stevenson in the NCAA D3 ranks, Caffrey won UCHC Goaltender of the Year, MAC Defensive Player of the Year, and was named to both MAC and UCHC First All-Conference Teams. In that 2017-18 season, he posted a 2.46 GAA and .924SV%.

All three players will join the Thunderbirds for a Friday night game against the Delaware Thunder. Puck drop from the Centre Ice Arena is set for 7:30.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.