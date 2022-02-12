Hat Tricks Finish Series with Watertown

WATERTOWN, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (24-10-3, 71 pts) complete their three-game set with the Watertown Wolves (25-6-1, 74 pts) in Watertown on Saturday night.

The teams split the first two games of this series with each team recording a shutout-victory at home. On Thursday, Danbury defeated Watertown 4-0 in Danbury Arena before the teams traveled back to New York where Watertown won 5-0 on Friday.

The Hat Tricks and the Wolves remain the top-two teams in the FPHL and will play the rubber match of their three-game series on Saturday.

Danbury's top scorers were held off the board on Saturday and will look for the same bounce-back that Watertown got from its highest producers on Friday.

Watertown's offense bounced back after being shut out on Thursday, with Justin MacDonald, Alexander Jmaeff and Lane King leading the way. The trio combined for 13 points and all five goals in the Wolves win on Friday.

Jonny Ruiz remains third in the league in both goals (34) and points (62) as the Hat Tricks offensive leader.

Puck drop on Saturday is at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on the Wolves YouTube channel.

