Hat Tricks Drop Series Finale In Watertown

February 12, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (24-11-3, 71 pts) dropped the final game of a three-game series 8-1 to the Watertown Wolves (26-6-1, 77 pts) on Saturday.

Watertown jumped off to an early lead and took a 2-0 advantage into the second period.

Jonny Ruiz cut the Watertown lead to one at 11:50 of the second period. Ruiz's 35th goal of the year came in his 100th career FPHL game.

After Ruiz's goal, Watertown erupted for six-straight tallies. Justin MacDonald recorded his second-straight hat trick as Watertown won the series.

Danbury remains in second place in the FPHL, trailing only Watertown for the top-spot in the league.

Danbury will return home for three games against Columbus next weekend. The Hat Tricks will face the River Dragons for the first three times this season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.