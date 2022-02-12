Dragons Sign First Lieutenant Conor Andrle to Celebrity Contract for Military Night

Columbus, GA - The River Dragons are excited to announce a celebrity contract for First Lieutenant Conor Andrle to dress in tonight's Military Appreciation night game against the Delaware Thunder.

Andrle is a Minnesota native who last played for the Army in 2018 in college. His four years of college hockey with Army saw him play in 141 games and amass 98 points (39G-59A). Prior to playing in the Army he had stops in the NAHL (Brookings) and the USHL (Sioux City) and played for his high school (Breck School) in Minnesota.

"I'm excited for this opportunity" Andrle said. "I can't wait to get out there and get on the ice again!"

Andrle will be allowed to dress as a 19th player in the lineup per the FPHL's celebrity contract rules. Celebrity players can only play in one game and it must be at home.

Military night is tonight, be here for an unforgettable game and experience in the Civic Center! Tickets available at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster. Doors open at 6:00 for the 7:30 puck drop.

