River Dragons Hold off the Thunder

February 12, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Columbus GA: The Columbus River Dragons and Delaware Thunder met for the third time this season Friday night. Columbus was looking to go for three straight wins and Delaware was looking to take a game on the road. Greg Harney got his first start for the Thunder and Bailey MacBurnie was between the pipes for the River Dragons. Columbus got off to a quick start peppering Harney with shots. Dalton Anderson scored the first goal of the night at the 5:39 mark of period one. Jack Riley and Jay Croop had the helpers. After the goal, we saw a quiet stretch of play with a plethora of whistles. Late in the first Columbus would strike for two goals in less than thirty seconds. MJ Graham and Dalton Anderson were the goal scores.

The second period was a quick-moving frame. Each goaltender made some solid saves during the middle period. The only goal of period two was from Marc Antoine Brouillette. Delaware cut into the lead, now trailing 3-1 with 20 minutes to go. Greg Harney stopped all 16 River Dragons shots in period 2.

The Thunder came out quick in period three with some good chances to score. MacBurnie stood strong in his net for most of the period. Delaware got a late 5 on 3 power-play which led to a Yianni Liarakos goal. The Thunder mustered up a few more chances with the net empty, but could not find the tying goal. Columbus won the game 3-2. Delaware and Columbus meet again Saturday 2/12/22 for a 7:30 start.

