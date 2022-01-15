Hat Tricks Finish Series with Binghamton

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (15-8-2, 43 pts) play their third game in three nights against the Binghamton Black Bears (13-11-0, 38 pts) on Saturday night at Danbury Arena.

The two teams skated to an 8-3 Binghamton win in New York on Friday night, but Saturday will mark the first time the teams have faced-off in Danbury this season.

Saturday will be the fourth game between the two teams as Binghamton won two of the first three contests at home.

Danbury and Binghamton are two of the top-three offenses in the league, with individuals toward the top of the scoring charts as well.

The Hat Tricks are third in the FPHL with 112 goals scored this season, while Binghamton is second with 114.

Danbury has the sixth and seventh highest point recorders in the league in Jonny Ruiz (38) and Dmitry Kuznetsov (36).

Ruiz has recorded a point in 24 of the 25 games he has played this season.

Binghamton is led by the league's leading goal-scorer Nikita Ivashkin, who has 30 goals and is one of two players (Justin MacDonald - WAT) across the league with 50-or-more points.

Ivashkin's teammate Josh Newburg is tied with Kuznetsov for seventh in the league with 36 points.

