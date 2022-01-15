Special Teams Play Leads to River Dragons Win

Port Huron, MI - After a 6-3 victory last night, the Prowlers wanted to repeat their strong play and start a winning streak. As for the River Dragons, they were looking to get back into the win column tonight. The top players for each team have produced every time these teams play. Dalton Jay and Josh Pietrantonio would look to continue their strong play in tonight's game. In net for the Prowlers was veteran netminder Cory Simons and for the River Dragons in net was Jared Rutledge.

This game was very different from the start of last night's game as both teams were solid defensively, taking a lot of ice away. The River Dragons were able to get the 1st goal of the game with a shorthanded goal from Paul Fregeau as he was left all alone at the point and able to get one past Simons. It looked like the River Dragons were going to go into the 2nd up 1-0, but a late goal by Matt Graham squandered those plans. At the end of one period, the Prowlers had nine shots on goal to the River Dragons 15.

The River Dragons were able to control most of the 2nd period, and because of that, they were able to end the period up 4-2. The River Dragons have been capitalizing on their special team opportunities, whereas the Prowlers have been unable to. The River Dragons scored two power-play goals in the 2nd, one by Pietrantonio and one by Austin Daae. The Prowlers were able to get a goal in this period off a beautifully placed shot from Mike Moroso for his 3rd of the season.

The River Dragons were able to get another shorthanded goal in this game and were incredible on their special teams all night. The special teams' play gave the River Dragons a 7-3 victory. The Prowlers and River Dragons will wrap up the three-game series tomorrow night with a 6:05 puck drop.

