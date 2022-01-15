Danbury Ends Three-Game Stretch with a Win

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks (16-8-2, 46 pts) erupted for 10 goals in a Saturday-night 10-7 win over the Binghamton Black Bears (13-12-0, 38 pts).

It was an offensive showdown in Danbury as the Hat Tricks and Black Bears finished off a homeand-home series.

The Hat Tricks had three multi-goal scorers in the win. Dustin Jesseau led the way with a fourgoal outburst. Nicola Levesque added a hat trick of his own to combine for seven of the Hat Tricks' 10 goals.

Steve Mele also added a two-goal game for Danbury. Jesseau started the scoring at 9:15 of the first, from Nicola Levesque and Tobias Odjick.

"We were really physical tonight, which helped us generate some good chances," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "That was nice, but need to clean it up in our own zone."

After back-and-forth stretch, Binghamton took its first lead at 3:50 of the second. The turning point started after that as the Hat Tricks scored five-straight goals starting at 7:29 of the second.

Levesque scored a crucial goal while short-handed with 41 seconds left in the second period to elevate the Hat Tricks lead to 6-4. They never surrendered their two-goal advantage the rest of the game.

Tobias Odjick assisted on three goals Saturday night moving his point total to eight in his three games since returning from injury.

Odjick also showed his physicality with a fight late in the third period.

Danbury is back in action on Wednesday at Watertown, before hosting the Wolves on Friday night.

