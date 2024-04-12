Hat Tricks Fall in Shootout, 4-3

April 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Hat Tricks were bested 4-3 in a shootout by Binghamton Friday night in Danbury's final game of the regular campaign. All six goals in regulation were scored on the special teams, four on the power play, and two shorthanded.

With the loss and a Motor City regulation win, the Hat Tricks are locked into the three-seed and will play the two-seed Rockers starting next Friday, April 19 in Danbury.

Before the puck drop, the Hat Tricks handed out their annual team awards. You can find the winners here. Additionally, Danbury became the first team in professional hockey history to produce an all-Black starting lineup. The six players were D Xavier Abdella, D Steve Brown, F Jhuwon Davis, F Chase Harwell, F Kolby Johnson, and G Tailor Joseph.

2:16 into the first, captain Jonny Ruiz stole the puck from Binghamton goaltender Nolan Egbert and wrapped home a shorthanded goal to give the Hat Tricks a 1-0. With four seconds remaining in the period, Ruiz tapped in a net-side feed from Daniel McKitrick to extend the lead to two on a power play.

Following a five-minute match spearing penalty on Danbury's Zach Pamaylaon, the Black Bears struck twice. 8:30 into the second period, Binghamton's Scott Ramaekers ripped a shot from the slot to give the Black Bears their first goal of the night. 1:30 later, Binghamton's J.T. Walters wristed a point shot to the top left corner to even the score at 2-2. With 4:52 left in the second frame, Jacob Ratcliffe one-timed a pass from Billy Berry on the power play to push Danbury back in front.

With 5:13 left in the third, with the Hat Tricks on the power play, Binghamton's Kyle Stephan drove the puck up the right wing and went bar down over the shoulder of Hat Tricks netminder Talor Joseph to tie the score at 3-3 and that is how regulation ended.

After five minutes of scoreless overtime, Binghamton's Blake Tosto scored the lone goal in the shootout through the five-hole of Joseph to finish off a Black Bears 4-3 win.

The Hat Tricks open the playoffs on Friday, April 19 in Danbury against Motor City. The puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Hat Tricks are in the playoffs and we want you to be a part of our cup defense! Playoff tickets are on sale now! Secure a comprehensive playoff ticket package for just $66 or go game-by-game with our single-game ticket option! Click here for more information or call Herm Sorcher at (973) 713-7547 to secure your tickets today! Don't miss the excitement of the playoffs-get your tickets now and join us in supporting the Danbury Hat Tricks!

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to www.danburyhattricks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.