Coash's Late Tally Stuns Prowlers

April 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







A late goal pushed the Motor City Rockers past the Port Huron Prowlers 3-2 on April 12 at McMorran Place. Scott Coash potted the game winner with 5.1 seconds to go in regulation.

"We were dominant in the first period of the game and did a lot of good things in the playoffs," said Prowlers head coach Matt Graham. "It's frustrating that it ended up like that but it is what it is and we'll take the positives from it and move on."

The Prowlers got the scoring started in the first after a lengthy shift in the offensive zone. Dan Chartrand found Jeromey Rancourt in the slot who put home his first pro goal to make it 1-0.

That held until the second when Evan Foley found the puck below the goal line and fed Vincent Dekumbis who wired home his seventh of the year. Dekumbis has scored in each of his last four appearances. As has been a theme in this rivalry, the multi-goal lead wasn't safe.

Port Huron killed off multiple penalties but in the final minute of the middle frame, Declan Conway sent a pass across the middle of the ice from the blue line that hit someone in the slot and rainbowed over Makar Sokolov who was playing the pass. That gave the Rockers some life heading into the third.

Ian Wallace replaced Sokolov for the final 20 minutes and early on, he faced a breakaway from Conway who put home his second of the night and 21st of the season to tie things up.

With just over five minutes left, Tucker Scantlebury drove the net with a step, took some stick contact and ended up with a broken twig. The Port Huron bench was furious and it led to Liam Freeborn being given a game misconduct.

"That was a product of the way the game was flowing and being called," Graham said. "It's frustrating when [Scantlebury] has a breakaway cross-crease and his stick gets broken in the middle of his hands. That goes uncalled when there's a clear sightline and that's frustrating for the group and gets us off our game a bit. I told the guys after, you can't complain about the officiating, it's going to get worse next week when we go down to Carolina, it's historically like that every year. We just have to play through it and do our best to persevere."

It looked like the game was destined for overtime but Scott Coash found the puck in offensive territory, made a move to the net and went top shelf over Wallace for the late game winner.

Wallace takes the loss after making five saves on seven shots in the third. Sokolov made 17 saves in the first two periods. Dan Chartrand had a pair of helpers for the Prowlers.

Conway was the game's third star with his two goals while Coash was the first star with a goal and an assist. Danny Vanderwiel chipped in two assists. Ricky Gonzalez made 40 stops in net.

The Prowlers and Rockers wrap up their regular seasons on April 13 at 6:05 P.M. at Big Boy Arena. The game will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

