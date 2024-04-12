Dragons Drop OT Heartbreaker to Thunderbirds

April 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - For the second straight night a five-on-three power play for the Carolina Thunderbirds played a pivotal role late in the game against the Columbus River Dragons. This time it led to an overtime game-winning goal from Nate Keeley as the Thunderbirds beat the River Dragons 3-2 on Friday night.

With the game tied at two late in the third period, Columbus took two separate penalties on the same play leading to the Thunderbirds five-on-three power play for the remaining 1:20 of regulation. The River Dragons managed to kill that time and force overtime, where the two-man advantage would carry over for Carolina.

With one second remaining on the power play, Keeley scored on a shot from the top of the right circle, beating River Dragons goaltender William Lavalliere to give Carolina the extra point in OT.

The goal ruined a solid outing from Lavalliere, who made several outstanding saves to help Columbus to the single point.

Bryan Moore and Alexander Jmaeff scored for the River Dragons in game.

Notes:

Moore's goal was the 100th of his pro career.

Jmaeff reached the 30-goal plateau with his power play marker, the second time in his pro career he has eclipsed that total.

Carolina goaltender Cody Karpinski's home shutout streak came to a close at just over three games on Moore's goal at 2:41 of the first period.

Five of the ten games played so far in the season series between the two teams has gone beyond regulation time.

Columbus wraps up its regular season Saturday night at home against the Thunderbirds at 7:05 pm on Fan Appreciation Night. Be sure to arrive early as there are plenty of giveaways and prizes all night long! Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

