Gordie Brown Named FPHL Coach of the Year

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces its selection for the FPHL Coach of The Year. This is An annual award to the FPHL Coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success. This selection is from a voting process by (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff.

The FPHL Congratulates Gordie Brown of the Motor City Rockers as the recipient for 2023-24 FPHL Coach of The Year.

Brown is finishing up his second season as the Head Coach for Motor City. The only coach in the Rockers two-year history has helped lead Motor City to two straight Commissioners Cup playoff berths with an overall record of 63-37-10. In addition to the on-ice success, Brown has had a positive impact towards the development of Rockers players both on and off the ice. Not only has Coach Brown been instrumental in the team's success, bit he has also had a very positive influence within the Metro Detroit community.

