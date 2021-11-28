Hat Tricks Erupt for Eight Goals in Delaware

HARRINGTON, DE - The Danbury Hat Tricks (7-3-1, 20 pts) offense erupted on Sunday afternoon in a 8-2 win over the Delaware Thunder (0-7-1, 1 pt).

Danbury completed its four-game road trip with a convincing win on the road. Ten Hat Tricks recorded points and six recorded multiple points.

Jonny Ruiz and Brett Jackson both scored twice in the win. The captain has recorded a point in all 11 Hat Tricks games this season, leading the team with 16 points on 10 goals and six assists.

Ruiz is now tied for the team lead in goals with Dmitry Kuznetsov, who recorded his 10th goal of the season on Sunday in a multi-point effort.

The Hat Tricks went down 2-0 in the first 3:52 of the game. After that point, the Hat Tricks scored eight unanswered goals including six in the second period.

"We didn't start how we wanted to, but we got going as the game went on," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "We spent a lot of time in their zone and that always helps."

Gordy Bonnel added another three-point game (1g, 2a) to his record on Sunday, his second in the last three games.

The Hat Tricks scored three power-play goals on nine attempts in Sunday's win.

Danbury fired 25 shots on goal in the second period and 55 total in the game. After allowing goals on the first two shots Delaware launched, Danbury allowed just 16 after the second Delaware goal.

Will McEwen recorded his third victory of the season. The Hat Tricks have won all three games McEwen has played between the pipes this season.

The Hat Tricks finish up a successful four-game road trip, winning three of the four games. They return home on Friday and Saturday against Delaware to start a seven game homestand.

Get tickets for the seven December home games below. All games will be available to watch via the Hat Tricks YouTube channel.

UPCOMING FPHL APPRECIATION NIGHTS

First Responders Appreciation Night on Friday, December 3rd

First responders receive complimentary ticket, beverage and hot dog.

First Responders Appreciation Night Sign Up

Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, December 4th

All veterans and active military receive complimentary ticket, beverage and hot dog.

