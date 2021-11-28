Big Second Period by Danbury the Difference

Harrington DE: The Delaware Thunder were finally facing a new opponent, after five straight against Binghamton. Mike Cosentino got the start again for Delaware, and it was Will McEwen for Danbury. The scoring started right away and went on for the entire evening.

Delaware struck early with two early first period goals. The first goal came just 51 seconds in when Noah Wild deflected a shot by Brandon Luchessi on the power-play. The Thunder scored again at the 3:52, Adam Morgan was sprung by Joe Brennan and gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead. Danbury got one back late in the period from Zachary Lazzaro and we went into the break with a 2-1 score.

Danbury broke out in period two scoring six goals. The tallies came from Gordy Bonnel, Tal Finberg, Johnny Ruiz twice, and Brett Jackson twice. Danbury out shot Delaware 25-6 in the second and took control of the game with a 7-2 lead after two.

The third period was choppy with both teams having played a good bit of hockey in a short amount of time. Dimitry Kuznetsov added one late goal in the third and gave Danbury a 8-2 win. These two teams meet next weekend in Danbury.

