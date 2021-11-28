Hat Tricks Complete Road Trip Sunday in Delaware

HARRINGTON, DE - The Danbury Hat Tricks (6-3-1, 17 pts) finish their four-game road trip on Sunday against the Delaware Thunder (0-6-1, 1 pt).

The Hat Tricks responded well to start their road trip after dropping three-consecutive games prior to the four-game trek.

Danbury has won two of the first three games of the trip. It started on Wednesday in Binghamton with a 5-2 win.

Sunday's game wraps up a stretch of three games in three days, with the first two coming in Carolina against the Thunderbirds.

Danbury split the two contests, winning Saturday night's game in overtime courtesy of a Dmitry Kuznetsov breakaway goal.

Kuznetsov leads the team with nine goals and recorded his third multi-goal game on Saturday.

Delaware enters play after a shootout loss at home against Binghamton on Saturday night. The Thunder are led by forward Ryan Marker, who leads the team with seven goals, seven assists and 14 points.

The Thunder have been outscored by 16 and recorded its first point of the season in Saturday night's shootout-loss against Binghamton.

Puck drop is at 3 p.m. on Sunday and can be seen on the Thunder's YouTube channel.

