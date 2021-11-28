Thunder Lose to Black Bears in OT

Harrington De: Binghamton and Delaware met for the fifth straight time this season and Binghamton was looking to go a perfect 5/5.

Much like last night the action started early and continued on all night. The fast paced hard hitting action started right away with both teams throwing around the body early. Just like last nice, Delaware scored first, this time it was Noah WIld right on the doorstep scoring over Harley White. Mike Cosentino got the start for Delaware, and kept Binghamton off the board in the first stopping 18/18.

Artem Alekhin gave the Delaware a two goal advantage in period two at the 7:28 mark. Delaware was up two and applying some good pressure trying to get a third. Binghamton turned the pace around a bit and scored banking one in off Mike Cosentino. Sam Holeczy was the goal scorer, scoring his 3rd in two games. The Thunder were 48 seconds away from carrying a lead in to the third, but the leading goal scorer Nikita Ivashkin scored in front of the net and made it 2-2.

The third period did not disappoint with the Black Bears jumping out in front to a 3-2 lead. Josh Newberg scored just outside the blue pain on a great feed from Kyle Stevens. Brandon Luchessi would strike next for Delaware as these teams went back and forth. The back and forth continued late in the third when Gavin Abbot scored his first of the year.

Just two minutes later Brandon Beard scored on a pass from Adam Asselin to tie it up at 4 and head to OT.

A scoreless OT with a power-play each way didn't find us the winner.

Round 6 of the shootout found us a winner, Anthony Merrigan went to the backhand over Mike Cosentino and gave Binghamton a 5-4 win.

Delaware is home tomorrow to take on Danbury.

