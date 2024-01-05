Hat Tricks Dominate River Sharks Friday, Extend Win Streak to Three

The Hat Tricks, on the backs of four-point efforts from forwards Jonny Ruiz and Corey Cunningham, extended their winning streak to three on Friday night in Elmira with a 6-1 victory over the River Sharks. The Hat Tricks scored the first three and last three goals of the game.

Ruiz had a hat trick, the first one by a Hat Trick since Bohdan Zinchenko on Nov. 11 in Elmira. Cunningham got his revenge over the River Sharks notching four points (1g, 3a). It's Cunningham's first points since returning from suspension on Dec 3, the suspension stemming from an incident that occurred in Elmira on Dec 16.

