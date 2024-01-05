River Sharks Fall to Hat Tricks, 6-1

Elmira looked to kick off another River Sharks winning streak coming up with a big win on the New Years eve and needing points against a team higher up the board.

Though the first period was a back-and-forth affair it was Elmira alumni Jonny Ruiz who found the back of the net first with just 44 seconds to go.

Danbury would use their momentum to keep the pressure on Elmira as Ruiz netted his second and Connor Wooley added another give Danbury a 3-0 advantage. However, Elmira was not giving up as Martin Moucha completed a wraparound to bring the Sharks back to within 2 at 3-1 off the backside of Connor McCollum. A late period scrap between returning Captain Stavros Soilis and Josh Labelle set up for an interesting third.

Despite the captain dropping the gloves Elmira still couldn't seem to find their game as Corey Cunningham scored for Danbury before Ruiz finished off his hat trick on a shorthanded chance to make it 5-1 and Zachary Pamaylaon finished it off at 6-1.

Sammy Bernard stopped 34 of 40 in the loss.

The River Sharks head out on the road to Columbus next Friday at 7:30pm. Follow along on Mixlr and Youtube for all the action! #FeartheFin

