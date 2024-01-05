Macdonald Nets 300th FPHL Point in Win

COLUMBUS, GA - Justin MacDonald recorded his 300th FPHL point as part of a two-assist game to help the Columbus River Dragons top the Blue Ridge Bobcats 4-2 on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

MacDonald reached his milestone on the game's first goal, scored by Austin Daae at 9:37 of the second period to give Columbus a 1-0 lead. The River Dragons would score three times in a span of just 4:28 to jump ahead 3-0 by the second intermission.

In the third, Blue Ridge rallied. Former River Dragon Ricards Jelenskis scored his first in a Bobcats uniform just 1:28 into the third, followed at 6:32 by a Savva Smirnov marker to close the lead to 3-2.

The Bobcats continued to press, but were unable to tie the game before pulling goaltender Owen Liskiewicz (33 saves) for the extra attacker.

With the goaltender out Alexander Jmaeff notched his 20th of the season into an empty net with just over 10 seconds remaining to cement the win.

Notes:

MacDonald is now two points away from 600 as a pro.

With his two assists, MacDonald is now on a team season-high 11-game point streak (8-13-21) and a team season-high eight-game assist streak.

Jmaeff is the first River Dragons player to reach the 20-goal plateau this season.

Columbus is now 4-0 against Blue Ridge this season.

The River Dragons become the second team in the FPHL to hit the 50-point plateau this season with the regulation win.

The same two teams go back at it tomorrow night at 7:05 pm ET. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games online at TicketMaster.com.

