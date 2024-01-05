Bobcats Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of Columbus Series

The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announce a series of roster moves ahead of this weekend's series with the Columbus River Dragons.

Forwards Marquis Grant-Mentis and Ricards Jelesnkis have been signed. Additionally, D Alex Basey and G Owen Liskiewicz, who were acquired in a trade with the Watertown Wolves last week, have been signed.

To make room on the active roster, Forward Fabian Granqvist as well as Defensemen Kolton Maguire and Kona Jackson have been released.

Forward Hunter Hall has returned from IR. Goaltender Christian Pavlas has been placed in the 15-day IR with a lower body injury.

Grant-Mentis, a 25 year old native of Brampton, ON, is a well-established, speedy, skilled forward who has recorded 49 points (22 goals, 27 assists) in just 49 career FPHL games.

Jelenskis, a 22 year old native of Riga, Latvia, also adds speed and skill to the Bobcats forwards. He has recorded 20m points (12 goals, 8 assists) in 38 career FPHL games.

