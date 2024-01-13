Hat Tricks Denied Sixth Straight Win, Fall 4-1 to Binghamton
January 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
The Hat Tricks were topped by Binghamton 4-1 on Saturday night snapping their five-game winning streak. The loss marks the seventh time the Hat Tricks have fallen to the Black Bears this season.
The Hat Tricks had no answers for Binghamton goalie Connor McAnanama who stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced. It is the third time this season the netminder has held Danbury to under three goals.
