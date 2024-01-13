Bobcats Fall 4-2, Split Weekend with Rockers

January 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The second ever weekend series between the Motor City Rockers and Blue Ridge Bobcats ended just as the first did, in a split of the two games. Trevor Babin stood on his head in his return to the net for the Rockers, carrying them to a 4-2 win.

The Rockers converted for the second night in a row on the power play in the first on a goal from Adam Kuhn.

Dmytro Bobenko whistled a one timer past Babin to tie the game late in the opening period. Bobenko is the third Bobcat this season to score a goal in his debut (Chris Corgan, Ricards Jelenskis).

Danny Martin remained hot, blasting a wrist shot past Babin late in the second for the second Blue Ridge goal of the night. The goal was Martin's 4th in the last three games. He also assisted on the Bobenko goal, and earned the game's first star for his third straight multi-point outing.

The Bobcats continue a 4 game homestand next weekend when they host the Columbus River Dragons.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.