Bobcats Ink Babenko to PTO

January 13, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today have announced the signing of Forward Dmytro Babenko to a 4-game PTO contract ahead of tonight's Hometown Heroes Night matchup with the Motor City Rockers.

Babenko, a 28 year old native of Kharkov in the Ukraine, is very familiar with professional hockey in the state of Virginia. He recorded 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 79 games over two full seasons with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs of the SPHL. He also spent a brief stint with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

In 88 career FPHL games with Elmira (including playoffs), Babenko has racked up 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists).

Babenko is expected to make is Bobcats debut tonight against the Rockers. he will wear jersey #21.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:00 with the doors to the APEX Center scheduled to open at 5:30. Tickets are available by calling (276)-335-2100 or visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

